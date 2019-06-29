Image Source : ANI PM Modi lands in Delhi after attending G-20 summit

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in New Delhi from his visit to Japan's Osaka city for the 14th G20 summit.

During his three-day visit, Modi held nine bilateral engagements and three multilateral meetings. However, his meeting with US President Donald Trump became the highlight of his visit.

India and United States have had issues on the trade tarif front in the recent times. Both countries have raised tarifs on goods imported from each other.

Efforts are being made to solve these issues.

In the first meeting held after Modi's re-election, the two leaders agreed to take measures to resolve issues pertaining to trade.

"The Prime Minister did mention in particular that we have taken some action after the GSP (Generalized System of Preferences) was revoked. That was something which already happened and now we should look forward and see how we can resolve these issues. President Trump welcomed this idea," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had said after the Modi-Trump meet.

US President Donald Trump hailed India has 'great friend' and said that the two countries had never been closer.

"I'll assure you we'll become great friends. We have never been so close. You (Modi) indeed had a great election victory. You have done a great job. We'll work together in many ways including the military," Trump had said during the bilateral meeting.

On trade relations with India, Trump had said, "We'll be doing great with India. India is doing good. Everybody wants to be a part of America's economy."

Besides taking part in G-20 interventions, he also had meetings with the World Bank president David Malpas, Singapore Prime Minister Sebastian Pinera, Italian President Giuseppe Conte, and President of Chile Sebastian Pinera.

Modi took up the issue of terrorism and corruption with all aggression during the summit. He urged the international community to "stop all mediums of support for terrorism and racism".

Calling terrorism the "biggest threat to humanity", the Prime Minister had said, "Not only does it claim the lives of the innocents, it negatively affects economic development and communal harmony. We have to stop all mediums of support for terrorism and racism.

