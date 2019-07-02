Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour cripples train movement, only emergency services functional

Image Source : PTI Train services in Mumbai affected due to heavy downpour

Heavy downpour has crippled normal life in Mumbai as incessant rains continue to lash the city. In a recent update, Mumbai's lifeline, Central line-CST, Western line-Borivali and Harbour line are down due to heavy rains.

Taking stock of the situation, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that only emergency services will remain functional in Mumbai. Road and rail traffic has been severely affected in the city, it said.

Authorities have also advised people to avoid stepping out of their homes as the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains.

“The heavy rainfall has submerged the roads and rail tracks. Based on further inputs from other agencies, we have taken the decision to keep emergency services operational. We have appealed to the people not to venture out in this situation,” Brijesh Singh, the official spokesperson of the state government, said.

Several parts of Mumbai received around 100 mm rainfall since Monday morning, affecting trains and the road traffic.

Video: Heavy rains lash Mumbai, normal life thrown out of gear