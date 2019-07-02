Tuesday, July 02, 2019
     
Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour cripples train movement, only emergency services functional

Mumbai has been receiving very heavy rains since the onset of monsoons this year. Two separate incidents of wall collapse were reported in the state due to heavy downpour, in which nearly 22 people have lost their lives. The authorities have warned locals to stay indoors as only emergency services are functional in the city.

New Delhi Updated on: July 02, 2019 8:13 IST
Heavy downpour has crippled normal life in Mumbai as incessant rains continue to lash the city. In a recent update, Mumbai's lifeline, Central line-CST, Western line-Borivali and Harbour line are down due to heavy rains. 

Taking stock of the situation, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that only emergency services will remain functional in Mumbai. Road and rail traffic has been severely affected in the city, it said. 

Authorities have also advised people to avoid stepping out of their homes as the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains.

“The heavy rainfall has submerged the roads and rail tracks. Based on further inputs from other agencies, we have taken the decision to keep emergency services operational. We have appealed to the people not to venture out in this situation,” Brijesh Singh, the official spokesperson of the state government, said.

Several parts of Mumbai received around 100 mm rainfall since Monday morning, affecting trains and the road traffic.

Video: Heavy rains lash Mumbai, normal life thrown out of gear

