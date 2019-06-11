Killer borewells: Here’s list of some recent cases of children falling in these deadly holes

Image Source : PTI Representative image

After almost 110 hours, a two-year-old child, who was stuck in a 150-foot-deep unused borewell in Punjab’s Sangrur was pulled out Tuesday morning. However, doctors could not save him.

Fatehvir Singh was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh amid police security, Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori told PTI. Doctors at the hospital said the child was brought dead.

However, this is not the first incident of its kind. In the past too, many children died after falling in unused borewells. In some cases, children were saved too.

Here’s a list of some recent cases:

Jodhpur : In May, rescue workers pulled out dead the four-year-old girl, who had slipped into a 440-feet deep borewell at a farm in Melana village of Jodhpur, officials said.​ Seema fell into the borewell and was stuck at a depth of 260-feet. The body was pulled out after a 14-hour operation and handed over to family members.

: In May, rescue workers pulled out dead the four-year-old girl, who had slipped into a 440-feet deep borewell at a farm in Melana village of Jodhpur, officials said.​ Seema fell into the borewell and was stuck at a depth of 260-feet. The body was pulled out after a 14-hour operation and handed over to family members. Dewas : In March, a four-year-old boy, who fell into a 33-feet-deep open borewell in a village was rescued by the SDRF. ​ Roshan, who fell in the borewell in Umaria village in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, was rescued, District Magistrate Ashish Singh said.​

: In March, a four-year-old boy, who fell into a 33-feet-deep open borewell in a village was rescued by the SDRF. ​ Roshan, who fell in the borewell in Umaria village in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, was rescued, District Magistrate Ashish Singh said.​ Farrukhabad : In April, rescue operations to pull out an eight-year-old girl were called off after experts suggested that six nearby houses had developed cracks and could cave in if digging was not stopped. The girl fell into a 60-foot borewell.

: In April, rescue operations to pull out an eight-year-old girl were called off after experts suggested that six nearby houses had developed cracks and could cave in if digging was not stopped. The girl fell into a 60-foot borewell. Chennai: In September 2018, in Nagapattinam, a two-year-old child, who fell into a ditch, was saved. The child fell into the 15 feet deep borewell pit while playing outside her house. The incident came to light when the family found her trapped inside the pit. Fire and rescue department was immediately informed.

