2-year-old Sujith Wilson dies in borewell, body retrieved in decomposed state

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Sujith, who had fallen into a borewell died early on Tuesday

Sujith Wilson, the Tamil Nadu boy, who had fallen down a borewell on Friday, was found dead early on Tuesday. The body of the boy was retrieved by the team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) after a three-day long struggle and was later taken to the hospital. Earlier, the Principal Secretary of Transport Department J Radhakrishnan had said that Sujith's body was in a highly decomposed state inside the borewell and was under final observation.

"Sujith Wilson, the two-year-old toddler's body is now in a decomposed state. All efforts were put in to bring the child alive but now, in an unfortunate turn of events, bad smell has started to come from the borewell in which the child had fallen," Radhakrishnan had told media persons while quoting doctors.

Government officials and rescue workers were working continuously for the last 80 plus hours to retrieve the child.

Sujith had fallen into the borewell on October 25, while playing near his house at nearly 5:30 pm in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirapalli.

Later, he slipped further down into the borewell, with an official stating that Wilson was stuck at a depth of 88 feet.

More than six crews from the NDRF, as well as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were deployed to rescue the two-year-old.

Tamil Nadu Ministers like Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were personally monitoring the rescue operations and had met the family of the infant on Monday.

