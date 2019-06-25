K Natarajan appointed as next chief of Indian Coast Guard: Here's all you need to know about him

K Natarajan

Krishnaswamy Natarajan is appointed as the next chief of the Indian Coast Guard. He will be the Coast Guard officer to head the force after incumbent Rajendra Singh who is superannuating on June 30. He joined the Indian Coast Guard on 18 Jan 1984. The officer holds a Masters Degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from Madras University. He has held various important Command and Staff appointments, both afloat and ashore. The Flag Officer has commanded all classes of Indian Coast Guard ships viz Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV) Sangram, Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) Veera, Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) Kanaklata Barua and Inshore Patrol Vessel (IPV) Chandbibi.

K Natarajan: Here's all you need to know about him