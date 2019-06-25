K Natarajan appointed as next chief of Indian Coast Guard: Here's all you need to know about him

Krishnaswamy Natarajan is appointed as the next chief of the Indian Coast Guard. He will be the Coast Guard officer to head the force after incumbent Rajendra Singh who is superannuating on June 30. He joined the Indian Coast Guard on 18 Jan 1984. The officer holds a Masters Degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from Madras University. He has held various important Command and Staff appointments, both afloat and ashore. The Flag Officer has commanded all classes of Indian Coast Guard ships viz Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV) Sangram, Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) Veera, Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) Kanaklata Barua and Inshore Patrol Vessel (IPV) Chandbibi.
K Natarajan: Here's all you need to know about him
- The Flag Officer’s important ashore Command appointments include the Commander Coast Guard District No.5 (Tamil Nadu) and the Commanding Officer ICGS Mandapam.
- The Flag Officer’s key staff assignments at the Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi include Principal Director (Policy & Plans), Chairman Coast Guard Service Selection Board, Principal Director (Projects), Joint Director (Operations), Coast Guard Advisor (CGA) to Director General Indian Coast Guard.
- The Flag Officer has held the appointments of Chief Staff Officer (Personnel & Administration) at Headquarters Region (East), Chennai and Chief of Staff at Headquarters Region (West), Mumbai. The Officer has also held the appointment of Officer-in-Charge, Coast Guard Training Centre, Kochi.
- On elevation to the Flag rank in Aug 2009, he spearheaded the Staff Division of Policy & Plans at the Coast Guard Headquarters as the Deputy Director General (Policy & Plans) till Apr 2014.
- He was instrumental in giving a fillip to the overall growth of the Coast Guard, post 26/11, in terms of assets and infrastructure development including a dedicated academy. The Flag Officer was the Commander of the Coast Guard Region (Andaman & Nicobar) from May 14 - Jul 15 and on 27 Jul 2015, took over the helm of the Western Region.
- The Flag Officer was elevated to the rank of Additional Director General on 12 Aug 16 and is currently holding the charge of the Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard).
- The Flag Officer is an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.
- He has specialized in Search and Rescue as well as Maritime Safety and Port Operations, at the US Coast Guard Reserve Training Centre, Yorktown, Virginia.
- K Natarajan is a recipient of President Tatrakshak Medal (Distinguished Service) in 2011 and Tatrakshak Medal (Meritorious) in 1996.
- He is married to Ms Jayanthi Natarajan and the couple is blessed with two children.