Justice V Ramasubramanian sworn in as Chief Justice of Himachal HC

Image Source : PTI Himachal High Court

Justice V Ramasubramanian was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court here Saturday.

He was administered the oath of office by Governor Acharya Devvrat in a simple but an impressive ceremony at the Raj Bhawan.

Chief Secretary B K Agarwal conducted the proceedings of the oath ceremony and read out the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President of India.

Born on June 30, 1958, Justice Ramasubramanian was the Judge of Telangana High Court since January 1.

Earlier, he was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Madras High Court on July 31, 2006 and as permanent Judge on November 9, 2009.

He was transferred to Andhra Pradesh High Court on April 27, 2016 and as Judge of Telangana High Court on January 1, 2019.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh were also present on the occasion.

Speaker, HP Vidhan Sabha Rajiv Bindal, Irrigation and Public Health Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, Chief Justice of High Court of Uttarakhand Justice Ramesh Ranganathan, Judges of Himachal Pradesh High Court and Judges of Madras High Court were also attended the ceremony.