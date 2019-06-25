Jharkhand: 6 dead, 39 injured after bus falls into gorge in Garhwa

Image Source : ANI Jharkhand Bus Accident

At least six people were killed and 39 injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Garhwa in Jharkhand on Tuesday morning. The incident reportedly occurred at 2 am.

As per reports, 12 people were still believed to be trapped in the bus. Rescue operations are underway.

The bus was on its way to Garhwa in Jharkhand from Chhattisgarh when the incident took place. The vehicle is said to have crashed into the wall guard, following which the bus fell into a deep gorge and turned turtle.

Immediately after the bus fell into a gorge, local villagers rushed to the site and began to help out the passengers. They were joined by the police in their rescue efforts soon after, reports said. More details awaited.​

Earlier, a Patna-bound bus had rammed into an iron-laden stationary trailer-truck on NH-2 in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand. Around eleven people, including three women and a child, were killed in the accident while 22 others were injured.

