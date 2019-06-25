Jharkhand mob lynching: 11 arrested, 2 police personnel suspended; SIT formed for further probe

Image Source : PTI Jharkhand mob lynching: 11 arrested, 2 police personnel suspended

In a recent development, 11 people were arrested on Monday in connection with the death of a 24-year-old Muslim man, who was thrashed by a mob in Jharkhand. The man had been beaten up on allegations of theft and was later forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman".

According to the police, an SIT has been formed to look into the death of Tabrez Ansari, who was declared "brought dead" by doctors at the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on Saturday.

Two police personnel have also been suspended in connection with the incident.

Ansari and two others had entered a house in Seraikela village on June 17, allegedly with an intention to commit theft, said Seraikela-Kharsawan Superintendent of Police Karthik.

However, the occupants of the house woke up and raised an alarm, following which villagers caught hold of Ansari and "manhandled" him, while his accomplices managed to flee, the SP told reporters.

Ansari was found to be in possession of valuables, which he and his associates had allegedly stolen from other villages, the officer said.

The police reached the spot in the morning and took Ansari to jail on the basis of a complaint from villagers, after administering first aid to him.

However, when his condition deteriorated in jail on the same day, he was taken to the a hospital, where he was diagnosed with multiple injuries, the SP said. He was subsequently referred to the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur.

Earlier, the police had said Ansari was tied to a pole and beaten up with sticks through the night.

The video in question, circulated widely on social media, was shared with the police by Ansari's family members and it was being investigated, the SP said.

"We are looking into all angles. His family members mentioned some unidentified miscreants in their complaint. Based on that, we have already arrested eleven people, including a man named Papu Mandal," he added.

He said the situation was normal, yet a police posse had been deployed in the village. The SP said the post-mortem report had not been received yet.

Ansari's wife, Shaista Praveen, has accused the police of taking him to jail first, instead of a hospital.

The opposition Congress said it had formed a seven-member team to probe the incident. "We demand Rs 25 lakh compensation for the family of the victim and a job for his wife," a state Congress leader said.

Video: Man lynched by mob in Jharkhand, BJP condemns the incident