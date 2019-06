Image Source : PTI Jammu & Kashmir: 7 injured in a road accident Representational image

Seven people were injured in an accident on the Srinagar-Leh highway in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

A taxi travelling from Srinagar to Kargil town in the Ladakh division collided with a truck on the Srinagar-Leh national highway and injured the seven occupants in the taxi, police said.

The wounded passengers belong to Doda district and have been shifted to a hospital.