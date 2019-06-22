18 injured in bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

Image Source : PTI 18 injured in bus accident in J&K's Kishtwar. (Representational Image)

Eighteen people were injured on Saturday in a bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

Police said a bus on way from Kandni village to Kishtwar town turned turtle on the road at Fogmorh when the driver lost control on the wheel.

"Eighteen passengers were injured in this accident. All the injured were shifted to hospital, where attending doctors said they were stable," police said.

A.S.Rana, District Magistrate Kishtwar went to the hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured passengers.