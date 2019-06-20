25 dead as bus falls in a 500-feet deep gorge in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh

At least 25 people were killed and 35 others injured after a bus fell into a 500-feet deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Thursday.

The private bus, bearing registration number HP 66-7065, fell into the deep gorge near Dhoth Morh in Banjar Tehsil.

The bus was carrying as many as 60 passengers. It was on its way from Banjar to Gadagushani area.

Bus falls in a 500-feet deep gorge in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh

According to reports, most of the passengers were college students who were returning after their admissions.

18 women, seven children and 10 men have been rescued so far. Those severely injured have been shifted to Banjar hospital, while those critical have been referred to Kullu.

Rescue operations are continuing.

Bus falls in a 500-feet deep gorge in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh

Nestled in the lap of the majestic Himalayas, Kully witnesses a lot of rush of tourists throughout the year.

Bus falls in a 500-feet deep gorge in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh

Earlier on June 19, a French national was injured in a road accident while on his way to exploring the tough Himalayan terrain. The 58-year-old's bike collided with another in Ropa area of Kullu district.