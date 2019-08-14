IN PICS | Attari-Wagah border prepares to celebrate Indian Independence Day in style

Image Source : SUSHANT SINHA Independence Day celebrations at Attari-Wagah border

Wagah-Attari border or as it is known, Wagah border, is always in news because of ceremonies that take place there. The border post is also the news when someone is given permission to enter, either India or Pakistan, on foot. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has been one of the few who have been given such permission in the past.

Wagah border is all set to celebrate India's independence day on August 15. It has been decorated with beautiful lights.

Image Source : SUSHANT SINHA Independence day at Wagah border

Indian tricolour will fly proudly as the entire nation celebrates 73rd Independence Day.

Image Source : SUSHANT SINHA Independence day at Wagah border

The viewing gallery at the Wagah border has been decked up as well. Indians who come from all parts of the country sit here to watch the ceremony unfold. During every ceremony, those present are awash in patriotic fervour. Slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram', 'Hindustan Zindabad' among others are enthusiastically raised as brave men of Border Security Force (BSF) march on. The usual ceremony will have a special element of patriotism as it will be held on our Independence Day, the day our country broke from the shackles of imperialism.

The viewing gallery in itself is a mesmerising sight on the eve of the Independence Day.

Image Source : SUSHANT SINHA Independence day at Wagah border

