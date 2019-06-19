Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
Noida administration attaches 36 properties of gangsters

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Wednesday attached 36 properties belonging to 12 gangsters, in a bid to cut their financial sources, officials said.  

PTI
Noida Published on: June 19, 2019 23:07 IST
Image Source : PTI

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Wednesday attached 36 properties belonging to 12 gangsters, in a bid to cut their financial sources, officials said.

So far, more than 120 properties of gangsters have been attached by the district administration, the highest in Uttar Pradesh, the officials said.

District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh said the action has been taken under the Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986.

"Thirty-six properties belonging to 12 gangsters have been attached by the administration today. The number of such properties of gangsters that have been attached now stands at 121," he said. 

According to section 14 of the Act, if a district magistrate has reason to believe that any property, whether moveable or immovable, in possession of any person has been acquired by a gangster as a result of the commission of an offence triable under this Act, he may order attachment of such property whether or not cognizance of such offence has been taken by any court.

In an unprecedented move to "cut the financial support" of the criminals, the district administration had announced on September 27 last year that it would attach the "ill gotten" properties, both movable and immovable, and wealth of gangsters.

As many as 770 people involved in "anti-social activities" have been booked under the stringent UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act since May 1, 2017, according to an official figure. 

