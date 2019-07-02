Tamil Nadu: Fuel tank of Tejas aircraft falls in agriculture field; no injuries

Image Source : ANI Fuel tank of Tejas aircraft falls in agriculture field

The fuel tank of a Tejas aircraft fell in an agricultural field in the outskirts of Coimbatore early Tuesday, police said. The aircraft was on a sortie while the incident occurred.

Defence sources in Chennai confirmed that a fuel tank from Tejas aircraft fell.

No injuries were reported into the incident, they said.

Agriculture labourers in Irugur village were shocked to see the 1200-litre petrol tank fall from the sky. It caused a three-foot deep crater and a minor fire, the police added.

However, the combat jet landed safely in the nearby Sulur Air Force station, they said.

Officials of the Indian Air Force and the police are at the spot, they said.

