Tamil Nadu: Fuel tank of Tejas aircraft falls in agriculture field; no injuries

The fuel tank of a Tejas aircraft fell onto an agricultural field in Tamil Nadu this morning. The aircraft was on a sortie at the time of the mishap. Any injuries or fatalities have not been reported into the incident, which took place on the outskirts of Coimbatore. 

New Delhi Published on: July 02, 2019 11:22 IST
Fuel tank of Tejas aircraft falls in agriculture field

The fuel tank of a Tejas aircraft fell in an agricultural field in the outskirts of Coimbatore early Tuesday, police said. The aircraft was on a sortie while the incident occurred. 

Defence sources in Chennai confirmed that a fuel tank from Tejas aircraft fell. 

No injuries were reported into the incident, they said. 

Agriculture labourers in Irugur village were shocked to see the 1200-litre petrol tank fall from the sky. It caused a three-foot deep crater and a minor fire, the police added.

However, the combat jet landed safely in the nearby Sulur Air Force station, they said.

Officials of the Indian Air Force and the police are at the spot, they said.

