Bird-hit IAF jaguar aircraft jettisons fuel tanks after engine failure in Ambala

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar aircraft suffered a bird hit in Ambala on Thursday morning, reported news agency ANI.

New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2019 10:15 IST
An Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar aircraft suffered a bird hit in Ambala on Thursday morning, reported news agency ANI. The pilot of the fighter jet jettisoned fuel tanks after one of the engines of the aircraft failed.

However, the pilot managed to land safely at the Ambala Air Base. Small practice bombs jettisoned by the aircraft have been recovered from the crash site. A search operation has been initiated in the area.

According to the report, the pilot was going for a training mission when the aircraft got hit by a bird. Soon after the takeoff, the aircraft suffered a bird hit and pilot made an emergency landing in Ambala immediately.

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

