Businessman sets himself on fire inside police station in Delhi

Frustrated with police inaction, a 37-year-old businessman allegedly set himself afire within a police station compound in a west Delhi area on Wednesday, police said.

The police identified the accused as Rahul, who is into an e-rickshaw recharging business. He has received serious burns in his chest and face, police said.

The police said Rahul entered the police station with a can of petrol and set himself afire. Police said their men and locals saved him and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

"Rahul said he had a monetary dispute following which he had filed a complaint in the same police station in 2018 and was unhappy with the police inaction," said Seju Kuruvilla, DCP Outer.

Sources said the case was being handled by an Assistant Sub-Inspector.

"We have suspended the ASI and an inquiry has been set up," said Kuruvilla.

