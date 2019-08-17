Image Source : FACEBOOK BSP Chief Mayawati visits former Union minister Arun Jaitley at AIIMS

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati visited former Union minister Arun Jaitley at the AIIMS on Saturday and enquired about his health. According to sources, Jaitley, 66, is critical and a multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising his treatment. He is admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has not issued any bulletin on Jaitley's health condition since August 10. Jaitley was admitted on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

"Went to AIIMS to enquire about the health condition of BJP veteran and former defence and finance minister Arun Jaitley. Met his family members to comfort them and prayed for his early recovery," Mayawati, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, tweeted.

पूर्व केन्द्रीय वित्त व रक्षा मंत्री व बीजेपी के वरिष्ठ नेता श्री अरुण जेठली के स्वास्थ्य का हालचाल लेने आज नई दिल्ली के एम्स अस्पताल गई। वहाँ उनके परिवार के लोगों आदि से मिलकर उन्हें दिलासा दिलाने के साथ- साथ कुदरत से प्रार्थना भी है कि वह श्री जेठली को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ दे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 17, 2019

