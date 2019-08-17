Saturday, August 17, 2019
     
BSP Chief Mayawati visits former Union minister Arun Jaitley at AIIMS

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has not issued any bulletin on Jaitley's health condition since August 10. Jaitley was admitted on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

New Delhi Published on: August 17, 2019 15:34 IST
BSP Chief Mayawati visits former Union minister Arun Jaitley at AIIMS

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati visited former Union minister Arun Jaitley at the AIIMS on Saturday and enquired about his health. According to sources, Jaitley, 66, is critical and a multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising his treatment. He is admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

"Went to AIIMS to enquire about the health condition of BJP veteran and former defence and finance minister Arun Jaitley. Met his family members to comfort them and prayed for his early recovery," Mayawati, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, tweeted.

 
 

