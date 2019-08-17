Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pehlu Khan case: BSP MLAs in Rajasthan differ with Mayawati

While BSP supremo Mayawati has slammed the acquittal of all six accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case, BSP MLAs in Rajasthan have come out in support of it.

Six MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which supports the Congress government in Rajasthan, met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday evening and took a different stand from that of the party chief.

Mayawati had on Friday tweeted in Hindi: "Due to the gross negligence and inaction of the Rajasthan Congress government, all six accused in the Pehlu Khan mob lynching case were acquitted by the lower court, this is unfortunate. If the government would've been cautious in bringing justice to the victim's family, would this (acquittal of the accused) ever be possible, perhaps never."

BSP MLA Rajendra Guda, after his meeting with Gehlot, said "Mayawati had been conveyed wrong information. She has been sitting in Lucknow and is not updated on the process of the probe. In fact, none of the Dalits under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot can be tortured."

Guda had recently accused Mayawati of auctioning tickets for polls to candidates who give the largest amount of money to the party.

Other BSP MLAs also expressed confidence in Gehlot over the Pehlu Khan lynching case. However, they demanded a high-level probe into the mob lynching of Harish Jatav and the suicide by his blind father on Thursday because of police inaction in the case.

