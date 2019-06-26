Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Bank Fraud: ED attaches assets worth over Rs 9,000 crore in Sterling Biotech PMLA case

Bank Fraud: ED attaches assets worth over Rs 9,000 crore in Sterling Biotech PMLA case

The officials said a provisional order of attachment was issued by the central probe agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).  

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 26, 2019 14:18 IST
Representative News Image

ED attaches assets worth over Rs 9,000 cr in Sterling Biotech PMLA case (Representative Image)

The ED has attached assets worth over Rs 9,000 crore in connection with its money laundering probe against Gujarat-based pharmaceutical firm Sterling Biotech, which is allegedly involved in a multi-crore bank fraud case, officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said a provisional order of attachment was issued by the central probe agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Related Stories

The value of the attached properties, including those overseas, is stated to be at Rs 9,778 crore. 

It is alleged that the company took loans of over Rs 5,000 crore from a consortium led by Andhra Bank, which had turned into non-performing assets.The total volume of the alleged loan defraud is pegged at Rs 8,100 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a criminal case in the alleged bank fraud scam based on a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR and charge sheet. 

The promoters of the firm, alleged to be the main conspirators of the bank fraud, are the Sandesara brothers of Vadodara and they are absconding. 

Also Read: Sterling Biotech case: Delhi Court gives its nod to ED to initiate extradition process against four promoters

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryPM Modi replies to Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha on President's address | LIVE updates Next StoryLord Ram image found in Iraqi mural  