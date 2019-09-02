21 arrested for mob killing of 73-year-old doctor at Tea Estate in Assam; IMA calls for 24-hour strike

Two days after the 73-year-old doctor of a tea estate in Assam's Jorhat was beaten to death by a mob of around 250 people, the police have arrested 21 people in connection to the case. The doctor was beaten up by tea garden workers after one of their co-workers died at the hospital on Saturday evening.

The doctor Deven Dutta died after he was thrashed by the workers because he was not present when a temporary worker died at the estate hospital. He suffered head and leg injuries.

"The garden doctor, 73-year-old Dr Dutta was assaulted following the death of one Somra Majhi who was undergoing treatment at the estate's hospital," a statement by Jorhat district Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati said.

The police made an arrest on the basis of the video evidence of the incident that the administration collected from the site after the incident. Junior doctors of Assam Medical College carried out a candle march, in a protest against the killing of the doctor.

"Today we have gathered to protest against the incident in Jorhat where a 73-year-old senior colleague of ours was beaten to death by tea garden workers. We do save lives but how can we be expected do so when our lives are under threat," Dr Dipul Nath, one of the doctors leading the march said on Sunday.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Assam Medical Service Association (AMSA) called for 24 hours withdrawal of medical services.

"Mindless and murderous assault perpetrated on the Medical Officer of Teok Tea Estate while he was on duty in the Estate Hospital," the Deputy Commissioner's statement read.

