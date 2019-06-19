Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
Puducherry: Another patient with suspected nipah virus signs admitted

He had returned from Ernakulam recently with complaints of fever and was treated at a government hospital in Cuddalore from where he was referred to Jipmer for further examination on Monday.  

Puducherry Published on: June 19, 2019 16:22 IST
A 72-year-old patient from neighbouring Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu has been admitted to Jipmer here Monday with suspected symptoms of Nipah virus.

His body fluids have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for examination.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services K V Raman told PTI Wednesday the patient was Ramalingam from Kattumannarkoil village in Cuddalore district.

He had returned from Ernakulam recently with complaints of fever and was treated at a government hospital in Cuddalore from where he was referred to Jipmer for further

examination on Monday.

Raman said that this was the second case from neighbouring district admitted to Jipmer.

Earlier, Natarajan (51), who had returned to his hometown of Cuddalore from Guruvayoor, was admitted to Jipmer with the symptoms of nipah infection recently.

The test report conducted at the National Institute of Virology of the samples collected from Natarajan had tested negative.

Raman said although Natarajan tested negative for nipah virus he passed away due to 'Japanese encephalitis' at Jipmer despite intensive treatment on Sunday.

Raman said the government hospital here had been equipped with necessary facilities, including a special ward, to meet any exigency.

