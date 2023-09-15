Mizoram: Assam Rifles seize drugs worth Rs 1.65 crore in Champai, one held

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Assam Rifles arrested a person in Mizoram’s Champhai

In a massive crackdown against narcotics, Assam Rifles have seized a large number of contraband drugs worth Rs 1.65 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district, said officials. The Security forces have also arrested a person.

According to the official statement, Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) recovered 20 soap cases of heroin worth Rs 1.65 crores in the general area of Zokhawthar, Champai district on Thursday (September 14).

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles along with the representative Zokhawthar Police Station based on specific information. A day before the seizer the security forces seized drugs worth Rs 87.84 crore from the same Champai district of the state.

Methamphetamine, heroin worth over Rs 87 crore seized

Personnel of Assam Rifles have recovered 2 lakh tablets of methamphetamine worth Rs 60 crore and heroin valued at around Rs 27.8 crore in East Mizoram’s Champhai district near the Myanmar border. The quantity of heroin recovered was nearly 3.9 kg.

"The troops of Assam Rifles under Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) recovered 2,00,000 Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 60 crore and 333 soap cases of heroin weighing about 3.978 kg worth Rs 27.84 crore. In total, narcotics worth Rs 87.84 crore were recovered in World Bank Road Zokhawthar to Melbuk in Champhai district on Tuesday," said a statement issued by the Assam Rifles.

The entire consignment of Methamphetamine tablets and heroin worth Rs 87,84,60,000 and the recovered consignment were handed over to Zokhawthar police station for further legal proceedings.(With ANI inputs)

