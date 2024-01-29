Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in chemical factory in Navi Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Flames erupt in a chemical factory

A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Navi Mumbai's Pawne area on Monday. The fire erupted in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Pawne.

Earlier, a fire broke out at Anmol Tower building in Mumbai's Goregaon on January 24. The top floor of the tower caught the flame. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

According to local MLA Vidya Thakur, renovation work was going on in the flat where the fire broke out for the last 6 months.

"Today at around 5.30 pm, all the workers doing renovation work in the flat went to their homes. At around 6 pm flames were spotted. There were no casualties in the fire. Electricity has been cut off as a precaution. Fire department personnel are trying to control the fire. People living on the lower floors of the building have been evacuated. No need to panic, the situation is under control," she added.