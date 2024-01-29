Monday, January 29, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in chemical factory in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in chemical factory in Navi Mumbai

A fire erupted in a factory in Navi Mumbai's MIDC area in Pawne.

Reported By : Suraj Ojha Edited By : Hritika Mitra
Navi Mumbai
Updated on: January 29, 2024 20:47 IST
Flames erupt in a chemical factory
Image Source : INDIA TV Flames erupt in a chemical factory

A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Navi Mumbai's Pawne area on Monday. The fire erupted in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Pawne.  

Earlier, a fire broke out at Anmol Tower building in Mumbai's Goregaon on January 24. The top floor of the tower caught the flame. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

According to local MLA Vidya Thakur, renovation work was going on in the flat where the fire broke out for the last 6 months.

"Today at around 5.30 pm, all the workers doing renovation work in the flat went to their homes. At around 6 pm flames were spotted. There were no casualties in the fire. Electricity has been cut off as a precaution. Fire department personnel are trying to control the fire. People living on the lower floors of the building have been evacuated. No need to panic, the situation is under control," she added.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Maharashtra News

Latest News