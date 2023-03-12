Mumbai: 53-year-old man jumps signal, abuses constable after being stopped | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mumbai: 53-year-old man jumps signal, abuses constable after being stopped

Mumbai: A 53-year-old man jumped the traffic signal and abused the traffic constable when stopped in the Kurla area of Mumbai on Sunday. As per reports, the man riding a bike assaulted and abused the traffic constable on being questioned by the traffic police.

'On March 11 accused Khalid Issac Vasaikar aged 53 broke signals at Kurla LBS Marg and assaulted and abused the constable on being questioned by traffic police. One accused was arrested, & 2 absconded. Case registered against three people u/s of IPC,' informed Mumbai Police.

The incident took place on March 11 at 6 pm, when a traffic constable on duty at the signal near the bus depot on Kurla LBS Marg stopped a bike rider from jumping the signal. When being questioned by the traffic police, he started a scuffle with the constable.

In this case, on the complaint of traffic constable Rakesh Thakur, Kurla police have registered a case against three people under sections 353, 332, 504, 506 and 34 of the IPC.