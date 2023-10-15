Mumbai: 156 youths cheated while trying to buy passes for Falguni Pathak's garba night

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

As many as 156 youths were allegedly cheated lakhs of rupees while trying to buy passes for a garba night of famous dandiya queen Falguni Pathak by a man claiming to be an authorised dealer for the event. The youths have filed a complaint with the Mumbai MHB Police.

A case has been registered against accused Vishal Shah and others under sections 406, 420 and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started searching for the accused.

Accused offered passes at discounted rate

Falguni Pathak's 'Garba Night' has been organized in Borivali area of Mumbai. The price of a single pass for this event was set at Rs 4,500. Exploiting the opportunity, the accused enticed these youths with the prospect of cheaper passes and subsequently scammed them.

A young residing in the Kandivali area of Mumbai came to know that one Vishal Shah, claiming to be the official seller of Falguni Pathak's program in Borivali (West), was offering passes at a discounted rate. The complainant learned that Shah was offering the passes for Rs 3,300 instead of the official rate of Rs 4,500 for the event.

156 people including complainant agreed to buy passes

The victim youth and his friends agreed to buy the pass and he also asked other friends, ultimately 156 people including the complainant agreed to buy the pass. The complainant and his two friends collected money from everyone.

Shah asked all the three to reach a place on New Link Road, Borivali (West) from where a man would collect the money give them a pass. As per Shah's instructions, the three youths reached there and handed over the money to a person. Later, Shah gave them the address of a place in Yogi Nagar and asked them to get the pass from there. When the three friends reached Yogi Nagar, they were unable to find the building and then they felt that he had been cheated.

Following which the youths filed a complaint at MHB Colony police station. After registering the case, the police started searching for the accused.

Also Read: Maharashtra: 11 illegal Bangladeshi migrants arrested with Indian ID proofs in Pune

Also Read: Maharashtra: 12 dead in bus-container collision Samruddhi Expressway, PM announces ex-gratia