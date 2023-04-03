Maharashtra sugar mill case: ED raids premises linked to NCP leader Hasan Mushrif’s close aide in Pune

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The investigation being conducted against NCP leader Hasan Mushrif and others.

Pune: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at many places liked to a close aide and business partner of former minister and NCP leader Hasan Mushrif in Pune in connection with the Maharashtra sugar mill case.

Earlier in March, senior NCP leader was summoned for questioning in a money laundering investigation being conducted against him and others. The ED had also conducted searches at multiple premises linked to him in January. Some fresh searches were also conducted in March in Kolhapur and some other locations.

The money laundering case is linked to a probe related to alleged irregularities in the operations of some sugar mills based in the state that are connected to Mushrif, including the Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Factory Ltd to which his three sons are linked.

Mushrif (68) is the vice president of the party headed by Sharad Pawar. BJP leader Kirit Somiaya had in 2021 alleged that the former rural development minister (Mushrif) indulged in corrupt practices by holding 'benami' entities through his family members and companies. The NCP had then dismissed these charges.

