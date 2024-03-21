Congress secures 2 seats in Mumbai under MVA alliance; Uddhav Sena to contest 4 seats: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole addresses a press conference.

In a significant development, the seat-sharing agreement within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has been finalised, with Maharashtra Congress securing two seats out of six in Mumbai. According to sources, the contentious North Mumbai Lok Sabha seat, previously contested by Sanjay Nirupam, has been allocated to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Seat distribution in Mumbai

The six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai have been divided among the MVA constituents, with Congress set to contest from Mumbai North Central and Mumbai North East. On the other hand, Uddhav Sena (UBT) will field candidates from Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North, and Mumbai North West.

Congress' overall electoral prospects

In Maharashtra's larger electoral landscape, the Congress party is poised to contest on 19 out of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats. The remaining 29 seats will be distributed between Uddhav Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Uddhav Sena is expected to secure anywhere between 21 to 22 seats, with the possibility of the final count reaching 23 seats in the eleventh hour. The NCP, under Sharad Pawar's leadership, is anticipated to contest on 6 seats.

Congress faces exodus of leaders

The Congress party in Maharashtra has been witnessing a series of defections, indicating a weakening grip on its leadership. Several leaders have severed ties with the party in recent times, including Milind Deora, Baba Siddique, and Ashok Chavan. Sanjay Nirupam's discontentment after losing his seat adds to the party's internal challenges.