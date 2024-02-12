SKM reports detainment of around 100 Karnataka farmers at Bhopal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Farmers during their protest.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) disclosed that approximately 100 farmers from Karnataka, en route to the national capital to partake in the scheduled protest on February 13, were halted by state police authorities at Bhopal. Speaking at a press conference, SKM's South India Convenor, Shanthakumar, revealed that he was among the group traveling by train. He stated, "The police stopped us at the Bhopal station, and some of our members were injured." Despite the setback, Shanthakumar managed to reach Delhi.

Criticism of government actions

Expressing disappointment, Shanthakumar criticised the government's stance, highlighting the contradiction between peace talks held with SKM and other farmer bodies and the obstruction faced by farmers en route to the protest.

Planned protests

Emphasising the premeditated nature of the protests, Shanthakumar noted that around 23 mahapanchayat meetings had been convened across the country in the past three months. He stressed that the protests were not impromptu but had been meticulously organised.

Demands of the farmers

The farmers' demands included a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm laborers, farm debt waivers, withdrawal of police cases, and justice for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Government response

In response to the escalating tensions, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, Food Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai are slated to convene with the protesting farmers' organisations, including SKM, later in the evening in Chandigarh. This meeting follows a prior engagement last week, signifying ongoing efforts to address the farmers' concerns.

