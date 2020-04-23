Vastu Tips: Placing show piece or pot made of clay in the northeast direction is auspicious

Image Source : PIXABAY Placing show piece or pot made of clay in the northeast direction is auspicious, here's why

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash tells us about the right direction to place things made of clay in homes or offices.According to Vastu Shastra, everything has to be kept in an ideal direction so as to gain all the positivity and good luck.

In the same manner,there ia an appropriate direction to place things made of clay.. According to Vastu Shastra, the most appropriate direction for keeping things made of clay like a show piece of clay or pot of clay or anything else, is the northeast direction. This direction is related to the element earth and the earth, ie earth, ie soil. Therefore, keeping soil things in the northeast gives a lot of benefits which will be discussed in tomorrow's vastu tips.

