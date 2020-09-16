Image Source : TWITTER/@CREATIVEGAGA Vastu tips: Paint this color in children's study room to sharpen memory

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the right color choice in the study room. According to Vastu Shastra, one should consider the vastu defects while choosing the right color in the children's room, as much as other things, because color determines the atmosphere of that place.

According to Vastu shastra, it is better to get light yellow, light pink or light green color in the children's study room. Yellow is the color of learning and green is the color of the God of wisdom. Therefore, choosing these colors for the study room increases the intellectual capacity of the child, strengthens his conscience and sharpens memory power.

