Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Know why study table and bookshelf should be placed in North-East direction

Learn about the children's study room and bookshelf from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra. The face of the table in the study room should be towards the North-East and this direction of the room should be absolutely empty. This place should be kept clean. Also, a crystal globe should be placed on the study table. This will make children more eager to learn new things and will also increase their concentration power.

The study table should not be kept fully stacked. Keep only the necessary books and some one-two essential items on it. Many people also make a shelf of books above the study table, but this should not be done. This keeps the pressure of education on the child and therefore he cannot concentrate well. Instead, it would be better if you make a bookshelf, ie a bookcase, a little different from the study table.