Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Keeping clay pot filled with water in THIS direction gives auspicious results

According to Vastu Shastra, the north direction is considered to be the best for keeping a clay pot or pot filled with water. This will give you auspicious results related to the north direction. Acharya indu Prakash revealed that doing this maintains Lord Varun's blessing on you. Also, it helps remove any kind of fear.

Keeping a clay pot filled with water in the north direction also benefits the middle son of the family. Talking about health, then the ears get the most benefit in the body. You should always keep water-related things in the north direction. This keeps the hearing capacity strong.