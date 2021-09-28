Tuesday, September 28, 2021
     
Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while building temple

According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered best to get the temple constructed in the northeast. But keep these things in mind while building the temple.  

September 28, 2021
Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while building temple
Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while building temple 

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the relation of the house of worship with debt. According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered best to build the temple in the northeast (the direction between east and north). But while building a temple in this direction, one thing should be kept in mind that do not put a stone slab under the place of worship, otherwise you can get caught in the clutches of debt.

Instead of stone, you can build a wooden slab or a complete temple made of wood separately. But keep in mind that the wooden temple should not be adjacent to the wall at all, get the temple constructed by removing a little from the wall.

If you are constructing a wooden temple in the North-East direction, then make sure that you get round feet under the temple.

 

