Image Source : INSTAGRAM / UDLILAUTILIDADDELOINUTIL Vastu Tips for home: Keep metal objects in north-west direction for better life, prosperity

In Vastu Shastra today we will talk about keeping objects in the right direction. In Vastu Shastra, the right direction is laid to keep everything, which brings forth auspicious results. Every object symbolize some element for which Vastu provide apt direction and placement in order to balance the energies because wrong placement can certainly affect health and well-being of inmates.

According to Vastu Shastra, the right direction for keeping metal objects n the house is west and west angle, that is, north-west direction. It is auspicious to place a metal object in both these directions. What are the benefits of placing metal in the west direction? Keeping the metal items in the west direction benefits the youngest daughter of the house. This strengthens their happiness element and keeps their happiness. Also, there are no problems related to the mouth and the face remains clean.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage