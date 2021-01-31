Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DAWNDUSTFLORALS Vastu Tips: Do not keep these types of flowers in the house to avoid bad luck

In Vastu shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash tells about the importance of flowers. What kind of flowers we should use and what we should avoid using at our homes and offices. By the way, it is considered good to keep flowers at home, office or any other place and that's why many people grow flowers in their home or office, but while doing so keep this one thing in mind.

People buy plants but are unable to take proper care of them and they wither or deteriorate, their leaves turn black and as per Vastu shastra, it is not good to have such spoiled and wilted flowers. They not only spoil the beauty of that place but also cause Vastu dosha. This reduces the arrival of money. Therefore, such plants or leaves should be removed immediately.