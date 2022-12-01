Rashtrapati Bhavan to open for public visiting: Date, Timings, Bookings, Tickets & other details

Follow us on Image Source : RASHTRAPATI BHAVAN Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for public viewing for five days a week from December 1, an official statement said on Monday. Rashtrapati Bhavan is the official residence of the President of India. People can pay a visit on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, except on gazetted holidays, in five-time slots of one hour each, from 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm, it said. They can also visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex six days a week from Tuesday to Sunday, except on gazetted holidays, the statement issued by the President’s secretariat said.

Every Saturday, people can also witness the Change of Guard ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt from 8 am-9 am, it said. This event will not take place on Saturdays, which are gazetted holidays and on days so notified by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it said.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

Rashtrapati Bhavan booking

The time slots to visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan are available from 10 am to 4 pm. Visitors can book their slots online at http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.

On which days can you visit Rashtrapati Bhavan?

Guided tours of the Rashtrapati Bhavan main building (Circuit 1) will be available to the public on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday except on gazetted holidays. Its Circuit 1 includes-- Main Building, Forecourt, Reception, Navachara, Banquet Hall, Upper Loggia, Lutyens Grand Stairs, Guest Wing, Ashok Hall, North Drawing Room, Long Drawing Room, Library, Durbar Hall and Lord Buddha Statue

Ticket price for Rashtrapati Bhavan?

A registration charge is Rs 50 per visiter per circuit.

Children under the age of eight years are exempted from registration charges.

A group of 30 visitors will be charged Rs 1,200.

More than 30 persons will be charged Rs1200/- plus Rs 50 per additional visitor.

To Note: Registration charges are non-refundable and non-transferable.

Read More Travel News