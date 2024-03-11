Ramadan 2024: Mindful Eating to Light Exercise, 5 ways to prepare your body and mind for Ramzaan fasting

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ways to prepare your body and mind for Ramadan fasting.

Fasting during Ramadan offers a multitude of health benefits when approached with mindfulness and care. By embracing the spiritual and physical aspects of fasting, individuals can experience detoxification, weight management, improved insulin sensitivity, mental clarity, and enhanced self-discipline. Through gradual preparation and conscious eating habits, one can make the most of this sacred month to nourish both body and soul.

Preparing Your Body and Mind for Fasting:

Gradual Adjustment: Start preparing your body for fasting a few weeks before Ramadan begins. Gradually adjust meal timings to align with the fasting schedule, allowing your body to adapt to the changes in eating patterns.

Stay Hydrated: Hydration is crucial during non-fasting hours to prevent dehydration. Consume plenty of water between Iftar (breaking fast) and Suhoor (pre-dawn meal) to maintain adequate hydration levels throughout the day.

Balanced Nutrition: Prioritise nutrient-dense foods during Suhoor and Iftar to sustain energy levels throughout the day. As Kamal Palia, chief nutritionist at Ruby Hall Clinic advises, during Sehri (pre-dawn meal), consume protein-rich foods such as dairy products (milk, paneer), and dry fruits like dates, almonds, and walnuts, along with fruits like bananas for sustenance. For Iftar, start with dates, dry fruits, and fruits with high water content such as watermelon and muskmelon, and then proceed to a balanced meal. This approach ensures that your body receives essential nutrients for optimal functioning.

Mindful Eating: Practice mindful eating during Iftar and Suhoor to avoid overeating and promote digestion. Start with dates and water to break the fast gently, followed by a balanced meal consisting of wholesome foods from different food groups.

Light Exercise: Engage in light physical activity during non-fasting hours to maintain fitness levels and promote circulation. However, avoid intense workouts or heavy weightlifting during fasting hours to prevent fatigue and dehydration.

However, if someone has some major health issues they can consult with a doctor before starting the fasting procedure during Ramadan 2024.

