Onam 2023: When is Thiruvonam? Know about the main day of Kerala's harvesting festival

Onam is one of the most celebrated festivals in Kerala, India. Every year, it’s celebrated with much enthusiasm and joy, and it is a major event in the lives of the people living in Kerala. Onam is a harvest festival that marks the beginning of the harvest season, and it also marks the return of King Mahabali.

Onam 2023 is an exciting time as the festival will be celebrated from August 20 to 31, 2023. The main day of Onam is Thiruvonam, which is the tenth day of Chingam (the first month of the Malayalam calendar). Thiruvonam falls on August 29, 2023.

On Thiruvonam, people dress up in their traditional attire and visit temples to offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. People also decorate their houses with beautiful floral decorations called ‘pookalam’. The most significant part of the celebrations is the grand feast that follows. People cook traditional dishes like payasam, avial, plantains, and other delicacies that are served with banana leaves.

Apart from this, Onam festivities also include other activities such as boat races, folk dances such as Kaikotti kali and Thumbi thullal, and traditional music performances. People also enjoy watching colourful floats in the procession known as ‘Onavillu’.

Onam is celebrated to mark the return of King Mahabali who is believed to have been a just ruler ever. It is said that he visited Kerala every year during Onam to meet his subjects and bless them with prosperity. To commemorate this legend, people organise a number of cultural activities such as snake boat races and fireworks displays.

The onam celebration also signifies prosperity and abundance as it marks the beginning of the harvest season. People decorate their homes with fresh flowers and make offerings to Lord Vishnu in temples all over the state. They also celebrate with traditional feasts that include dishes like olan (a stew made with pulses) and paal payasam (a sweet dish made with rice and milk).

On Thiruvonam day, people exchange gifts and greet each other with ‘Shubh Onam’ (best wishes) wishes. On this day, people also light lamps outside their homes as a symbol of prosperity. There are many stories associated with Onam celebrations that bring joy and happiness to all who celebrate it.

