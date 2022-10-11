Tuesday, October 11, 2022
     
Karwa Chauth 2022: Mehendi designs married women celebrating this festival should try | PICS

Karwa Chauth 2022: The annual fast and the auspicious festival will be celebrated by married folks on October 13. Check out the latest mehendi designs for the occasion.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: October 11, 2022 13:27 IST
Karwa Chauth 2022
Image Source : FREEPIK Check out Mehendi designs for Karwa Chauth 2022

Karwa Chauth 2022: The festival of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13 this year by married couples. It is considered to be one of the most sacred traditions for married Hindu women, who observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life, prosperity and well-being of their spouse. The day starts early, before dawn, with prayers and a light meal, offered by the mother-in-law in the form of Sargi. Womenfolk pull out the best of dresses, ornaments and accessories for religious rituals. Applying mehendi on this occasion is also a tradition.

Ahead of Karwa Chauth, there will be huge queues outside beauty salons and mehendi artists will be seen applying henna on the hands of women. If you are celebrating the festival this time around, here are some trending mehendi designs that you can try. 

(With ANI inputs)

 

