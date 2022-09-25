Happy Navratri 2022: Wishes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Images, Stickers for Facebook & WhatsApp

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Navratri 2022: Wishes and images to share with your loved ones

Happy Navratri 2022: The nine-day long festival dedicated to the worship of the Goddess, Navratri will begin from Monday, September 26. In the Hndu culture, Navratri holds special significance. The Goddess is prayed to for strength and wisdom and she brings happiness into our lives. The festival is celebrated with much enthusiasm in every household, some of the people even observe fast during the nine days and consume satvik food only. If you are one of those people whose family members or loved ones stay far away, here are some wishes, SMS, greetings, HD images and wallpapers that you can share through Facebook & WhatsApp to celebrate Navratri.

Happy Navratri 2022: Wishes, Messages to share

-- May Navratri days bright your life with joy and prosperity. As this divine occasion spread happiness and blessings, may your life be covered with colours of success and love. Happy Navratri 2022.

-- Wishing you nine nights of devotion and happiness. May Maa shower her blessings on you. Happy Navratri!

-- The dandiya raas has begun

Maa is blessing us through

A very Happy Navratri to you…

-- Maa Durga will surely bestow her 9 forms of blessings for you and your family: Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power and Commitment. Happy Navratri!

-- Nothing can replace the peace and happiness that Maa Durga brings to our homes each year. Here's celebrating the victory of Maa Durga over Mahishasura, the demon who spread hatred. Let us celebrate the triumph of the good over the evil — a very Happy Navratri to you and your family.

-- Navratri ke pavan utsav par aapke ghar Durga ji ka agaman ho, aapke ghar mein sukh aur samruddhi ka vaas ho, yehi humari manokamna hai.

-- May you have the best of times, celebrations, and success in life this year. Best wishes for a joyous Navratri, filled with lots of joy, happiness, and peace.

Happy Navratri 2022: Images and wallpapers to share

