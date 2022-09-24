Navratri 2022: Know what NOT to offer Goddess Durga during nine days

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BANGLAR_PUJO Know what NOT to offer Goddess Durga during nine days

Navratri 2022: The nine-day Shardiya Navratri, dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, will begin on September 26, 2022, and conclude on October 5. The festival is also known as Maha Navratri. Shardiya Navratri is usually observed between the months of September and October. There are four Navratris: Shardiya (autumn), Magha (winter), Chaitra (spring), and Ashadha (monsoon). Shardiya is regarded as the most significant. As the auspicious nine-day festival approaches, devotees have already started preparing for it. During the nine days, men and women fast in the morning and visit the temple dressed in new clothes to offer puja to the goddess Durga. Some people who are unsure what to offer Goddess Durga and what not must be looking for a list. So, for them, here is a list of things not to offer to Goddess Durga during the nine days.

The following are some things you should not offer to Goddess Durga and her avatars during Navratri:

If you light an Akhand Jyoti during Navratri, ensure it is lit all the time.

Avoid offering some flowers to Goddess Durga, such as Madar, Doob, Harsingar, Tagar, and Bel.

Do not use garlic or onion in the food you will offer to Goddess Durga.

Apart from Champa and lotus, no other flower bud should be offered.

Chanting the mantras with a foul-smelling mouth is also deemed inauspicious. Washing the hair is also necessary. Offering puja while having dirty hair and bad breath makes the offering ineffective.

Recite the mantras correctly. Refrain from mistakes.

If you place a Kalash in the Puja place then keep it clean and look after it.

Offer home-made naivedyam or milk sweets to the Goddess.

