Guru Purnima 2022: Date, Time, Mantra and Significance of celebrating this day

Happy Guru Purnima 2022: Celebrated all over the world by the Hindus, Jains and Buddhist communities, the day acknowledges the contribution of teachers in our life. Guru Purnima falls on Purnima Tithi (full moon day) in the month of Ashadha. The word Guru derived its origin from the Sanskrit language where ‘Gu’ means darkness and ‘Ru’ means the removal of darkness. Guru Purnima is celebrated across the world. According to the Hindu calendar, the auspicious time of this year's Guru Purnima celebration will begin from 4 am on July 13 to 12:06 am on July 14.

It is celebrated with much fervour not only in India but also in Nepal, where they reportedly celebrate it as 'Teacher’s Day.' Guru Purnima observes Gautam Buddha’s first sermon to the first five disciples in Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh after he received enlightenment. However, Jains and Hindus also celebrate this day to respect their teachers and their gurus. Also, Guru Purnima marks the birth ceremony of Ved Vyasa, who wrote the holy book Mahabharata.

Happy Guru Purnima 2022: Date and Timing

People across India observe Guru Purnima on Ashadha Purnima -- a full moon day in the month of Ashadha. This year, it will be observed on July 13.

Significance of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima celebrates India’s tradition of ‘guru-sishya’ – a bond that binds a teacher and a student, which has now become a part of India’s culture. This is the day to thank our teachers and Gurus who have inspired us to become better versions of ourselves. ALSO READ: Guru Purnima 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook & Whatsapp Status, HD images, Importance of the day

According to Hindu Scriptures, the famous sage Veda Vyas was born on this day. Son of Sage Parashar, Veda Vyas is also known as Maharishi Vyas. He is considered the ancient Guru.

Guru Purnima Mantra

Gurur Brahma Gurur Vishnu

Gurur Devo Maheshwara

Guru Sakshaat Par brahama

Tasmay Shri Guruve Namah

How Guru Purnima is celebrated?

On this day, people worship their spiritual preceptors or gurus. They bring them gifts, visit temples and offer them respect to seek their blessings. Many even observe keep fast to show their respect to their Guru while praying for his long life. On this day, Hindu scriptures say, Lord Shiva, the first or Adi Guru of the world, gave the knowledge of Yoga to Saptarishis (the Seven Sages) for the benefit of humanity. Hence, some people observe fast in honour of their guru and seek their blessings.