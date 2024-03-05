From weight gain to mood swings, 5 telltale signs your health is being compromised by sedentary lifestyle

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 ways a sedentary lifestyle can impact your health

Our modern lives often involve long hours spent sitting, whether at work, commuting, or glued to screens. While it feels comfortable at the moment, a sedentary lifestyle, characterised by prolonged sitting and minimal physical activity, can have a significant negative impact on your health. While the convenience of modern life has its perks, it can also pose serious risks to our health. Here are 5 telltale signs that your health might be suffering due to a lack of movement.

Unexpected weight gain:

Regular physical activity plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy weight. When you're inactive, your body burns fewer calories, making it easier to gain weight and harder to lose it. If you've noticed unexplained weight gain or difficulty shedding pounds despite maintaining your diet, it might be a sign to get moving.

Increased fatigue and low energy levels:

Feeling constantly tired and lacking energy can be a symptom of various factors, but a sedentary lifestyle can certainly contribute. Sitting for extended periods slows down blood flow and circulation, leading to a lack of oxygen and nutrients reaching your cells. This can leave you feeling sluggish and drained throughout the day.

Frequent muscle stiffness and aches:

Inactivity can lead to weakened muscles and decreased flexibility. This can manifest as aches and stiffness in your joints, especially in your lower back, neck, and shoulders. Over time, it can also increase your risk of developing chronic pain conditions like arthritis.

Difficulty in sleeping:

Regular exercise can contribute to better sleep quality. However, when you're inactive, your body doesn't expend enough energy during the day, making it harder to fall asleep at night. You might also experience restless sleep or wake up feeling unrefreshed.

Mood swings and increased stress:

Physical activity is a well-known mood booster. It releases endorphins, hormones that have mood-improving and stress-reducing effects. A sedentary lifestyle, on the other hand, can contribute to increased stress levels and even lead to symptoms of anxiety or depression.

ALSO READ: Time Management to Journaling: 5 healthy habits to decrease cortisol levels and alleviate stress