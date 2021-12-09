Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS After Vicky-Katrina & Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's 'day weddings', 6 reasons why its a good choice

The wedding season is here and like every year, this year too witnessed some special trends. From dramatic decor to couple hashtags, certain wedding ideas have made quite a mark for themselves this year. Most of these inspirations came from Bollywood celebrity and Instagram influencers wedding celebrations. After witnessing Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi, Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar and now finally Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's day weddings, most couple's are planning to go their way and are avoiding evening celebrations. Here are the five reasons why keeping your fairytale wedding during the day can be a nice idea.

Natural Lighting

We all know that nothing can beat the impact of natural lighting when it comes to photography. It makes everything look bright and beautiful. And because of the changing position of the sun, you can have a variety of photographs which all have significantly different moods. You can also have a perfect sunset as a backdrop for your dreamy wedding.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM After Vicky-Katrina & Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's 'day weddings', 6 reasons why its a good choice

Minimal make-up for the bride

Because of natural lighting, the bride can opt for subtle make-up which will look fresh and dewy. She can ditch the dramatic and loud make-up and celebrate her big day without hassle.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIA MIRZA After Vicky-Katrina & Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's 'day weddings', 6 reasons why its a good choice

Cost-effective

As in India, the demand for evening functions is more, it gets easier to find a venue during the day. This in turn will impact the whole budget of the wedding, thus making it more cost-effective.

Suitable time for guests

Planning your wedding during the day will not just benefit you but also the people who will be attending your wedding. It gets easier for guests who are coming to attend the function from far away places. It is safe for them to even travel back home unlike evening weddings.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIA MIRZA After Vicky-Katrina & Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's 'day weddings', 6 reasons why its a good choice

Minimal decor

Day weddings demand much less decor, as there is no requirement for lighting elements. And you can just opt for fresh flowers and bring a myriad of colours to your wedding venue. These days the use of brass urns, Gladiola flowers, and traditional artefacts is in trend too to add a tinge of intimacy and warmth to the venue.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PATRALEKHAA After Vicky-Katrina & Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's 'day weddings', 6 reasons why its a good choice

More time for post-wedding shenanigans

As you will be able to get done with the wedding rituals quite early, you can plan for some fun post-wedding events. After an intimate event, you can go for a musical night or just a small get together with friends. And if you are in no mood to party then the newlywed couple can opt for a relaxing spa session or just go to a small getaway before the actual honeymoon.