After Vicky-Katrina & Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's 'day weddings', 6 reasons why its a good choice

Thursday, December 09, 2021
     
The season for weddings and festivities is here! and the internet is crammed with wedding ideas and inspirations. There is so much to decide and plan before you actually say 'I do', and one of the major things to plan is if you will have a day or an evening wedding. With celebrity couples like Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhhaa, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif opting for day weddings, we see that this has become one of the first choices for the new couples. Here are a few reasons why a day wedding can be a great option for you too.

Prerna Yadav Prerna Yadav
New Delhi Updated on: December 09, 2021 17:31 IST
The wedding season is here and like every year, this year too witnessed some special trends. From dramatic decor to couple hashtags, certain wedding ideas have made quite a mark for themselves this year. Most of these inspirations came from Bollywood celebrity and Instagram influencers wedding celebrations. After witnessing Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi, Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar and now finally Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's day weddings, most couple's are planning to go their way and are avoiding evening celebrations. Here are the five reasons why keeping your fairytale wedding during the day can be a nice idea.

Natural Lighting

We all know that nothing can beat the impact of natural lighting when it comes to photography. It makes everything look bright and beautiful. And because of the changing position of the sun, you can have a  variety of photographs which all have significantly different moods. You can also have a perfect sunset as a backdrop for your dreamy wedding. 

Minimal make-up for the bride 

Because of natural lighting, the bride can opt for subtle make-up which will look fresh and dewy. She can ditch the dramatic and loud make-up and celebrate her big day without hassle. 

Cost-effective 

As in India, the demand for evening functions is more, it gets easier to find a venue during the day. This in turn will impact the whole budget of the wedding, thus making it more cost-effective. 

Suitable time for guests 

Planning your wedding during the day will not just benefit you but also the people who will be attending your wedding. It gets easier for guests who are coming to attend the function from far away places. It is safe for them to even travel back home unlike evening weddings. 

Minimal decor

Day weddings demand much less decor, as there is no requirement for lighting elements. And you can just opt for fresh flowers and bring a myriad of colours to your wedding venue. These days the use of brass urns, Gladiola flowers, and traditional artefacts is in trend too to add a tinge of intimacy and warmth to the venue.

More time for post-wedding shenanigans

As you will be able to get done with the wedding rituals quite early, you can plan for some fun post-wedding events. After an intimate event, you can go for a musical night or just a small get together with friends. And if you are in no mood to party then the newlywed couple can opt for a relaxing spa session or just go to a small getaway before the actual honeymoon.

