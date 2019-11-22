India International Trade Fair 2019: Come and measure the current in you at this stall

India International Trade Fair 2019

India International Trade Fair showcases some of the most amazing and innovative products. This year's fair which is currently underway at Pragati Maidan is hosting many innovative products. One such innovative machine is at the Science stall of Punjab Pandal at International Trade Fair. According to a report in Jagran, the machine is equipped to measure the intensity of current in any individual’s body.

There's a certain amount of charged particle in every human body which produces certain current in the body. The machine will help you to measure the current in ampere. There is a copper plate at one side of the machine while an aluminum plate is placed at the other side with ampere meter set to measure the current. You just need to place your hands on these plates, and you can gauge the current in your body. The stall has been attracting a lot of crowds who have been intrigued to see this machine.

There is another machine in this stall that tells people about the body parts that are affected when you are consuming any intoxicating products. A mannequin placed at the stall tells you about the body parts that are affected when you consume tobacco, alcohol, cocaine. The mannequin lights up the body parts that are affected when you press the button of the intoxicant being consumed.

India International Trade Fair is happening again at the Pragati Maidan this year and will be open for the general public from 19th to the 27th of November.

According to Public Relations Officer of IITF, Sanjay Vashistha said, “Prices of entry tickets on general public days (Saturday, Sunday and public holiday) for adults will be Rs 120 whereas it will be Rs 60 on weekdays. Similarly, for children, it will be Rs 60 on general public days and Rs 40 on weekdays.”