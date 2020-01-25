Happy Republic Day 2020: Wishes, greetings, messages, SMS, quotes, photos, Facebook and WhatsApp status

Happy Republic Day 2020

India became a 'sovereign democratic republic' on January 26, 1950. This year, India will celebrate its 71st Republic Day. The day to commemorate our constitution and instill constitutional values in our daily life. The constitution came into force on this day in 1950 replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India.

During Lahore Session of the Indian National Congress in 1929, a resolution was passed demanding complete independence on January 26.

Republic Day celebrations are held in National Capital, New Delhi in the presence of President of India, Prime Minister and other important political figures. Foreign dignitaries, guests and delegates are also invited to witness the cultural beauty and military might of the country. Besides tableaux and parade, gallantry awards are also awarded to those who demonstrated immense bravery, thus inspiring us to be selfless.

Let's spread the message which the tricolor gives. Let's spread peace, humanity, and prosperity among the people. Happy Republic Day!

Freedom in mind, Faith in words, Pride in our heart, Memories in our soul, Let’s salute the nation on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day!

The world will respect us only if we keep our heads high and take pride in the fact that we are Indians. Happy Republic Day!

Let us bow our heads in gratitude and resect for the numerous sacrifices our freedom fighters made for us. Vande Mataram!

This year, let’s pledge to keep the country clean and people safe. Happy Republic Day!

No nation is perfect, it is us who can make it one. Happy Republic Day!

