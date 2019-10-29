Chhath Puja 2019: Date, arghya time, puja vidhi, mantra, muhurat, day-wise schedule, significance

Image Source : TWITTER Chhath Puja 2019: Date, arghya time, Puja Vidhi, mantra, muhurat, daywise schedule, significance

The season of festivals is in full spring! As the country celebrated Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj with feasting and decorations in full swing,

another important festival that will be celebrated during this period is Chhath Puja, which, again is an important day for the Hindu community.

Also known as Chhath Parv, Chhetri, Dala Chhath or Dala Puja, this year the festival will be celebrated from Thursday, October 31 to Sunday, November 3. We have listed out all the important dates, time, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, daywise schedule, history and significance of this festival, so read on.

Chhath Puja 2019 (Daywise Schedule)

Nahay Khay (October 31, 2019) is the first day of Chhath Puja. In this auspicious day, women begin the Puja on the Chaturthi of Kartik Shukla Paksha. They also take bath and wear new clothes and eat vegetarian food. Kharna (November 1, 2019) marks the second day of Chhath Puja. On the second day i.e. Panchami Tithi of Kartik Shukla, women observe fast which is known as called kharna. Nirjala fasting is observed on this day. Kheer is eaten in the evening with rice and jaggery. Rice pits and ghee roti are also distributed as khai prasad. Surya Shashthi (November 2, 2019) is the third day of Chhath Puja. Special worship of Sun God is done.on this day and offerings and fruits are decorated in a beautiful form in a bamboo basket. Vrattis take the basket, go to the pond, river or ghat etc. to offer the sun. Bathing is done to worship the setting sun On the fourth day (November 3, 2019) of Chhath Puja, Usha Arghya is performed. Usha Arghya (morning offerings) or Bhorwa Ghat: The offering given to the Sun God in the morning is called Bihaniya Arghya or morning offering. When the sun rises, the morning arghya is offered by going into the water with arghyas kept in sauri or supali. After morning offerings, the vratti distribute Prasad among each other and take blessings from elders on the ghat. After that, they come back to home. After returning from the ghat, vrattis break their 36-hour long fast by taking ginger and water. After that delicious food is prepared and offered to the vratti to eat. This is called Paran or Parna. As they fast for a very long period, they usually take light food on that day. This way the four-day long Chhath Puja is concluded.

Chhath Puja 2019:

Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja 2019 Date and Muhurat

2 November 2019

Sunrise on Chhath Puja - 6:30 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja - 5:30 PM