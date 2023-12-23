Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 benefits of adding hummus to your diet

Hummus, a versatile and delicious Middle Eastern dip, has gained immense popularity worldwide for its rich taste and nutritional benefits. Made primarily from chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic, hummus is not just a tasty accompaniment but also offers a wealth of benefits. Let's explore 4 compelling benefits of incorporating hummus into your diet.

Highly nutritious:

Hummus is a nutrient-dense food, packed with essential vitamins and minerals. Chickpeas, the main ingredient, provide a good source of protein, fibre, folate, and iron. Additionally, tahini contributes healthy fats, while garlic and lemon juice add antioxidants and vitamin C.

Manages weight:

Hummus can be a valuable ally for those looking to manage their weight. The combination of protein and fibre helps promote satiety, reducing the likelihood of overeating. As a satisfying and nutritious snack, hummus can be a healthy addition to your weight management plan.

Heart-healthy option:

The ingredients in hummus contribute to heart health. Olive oil, a key component, is rich in monounsaturated fats, which have been associated with a lower risk of heart disease. The fibre content in chickpeas also helps regulate cholesterol levels.

Provides plant-based protein:

A single serving of hummus boasts around 7g of plant-based protein, making it a satisfying snack or a light meal that keeps you feeling full and energized. This protein power is crucial for building and repairing tissues, boosting metabolism, and curbing cravings. Whether you're a vegan or simply seeking alternative protein sources, hummus has your back covered.

Boost nutrient absorption:

The presence of vitamin C from lemon juice in hummus enhances the absorption of non-heme iron from chickpeas. This synergistic effect is particularly beneficial for individuals who follow a plant-based diet, as non-heme iron is less easily absorbed than heme iron found in animal products.

Adding hummus to your diet goes beyond just enhancing the flavour of your meals. It offers a myriad of health benefits, from weight management to providing essential nutrients. Whether enjoyed as a dip, spread, or side dish, hummus is a versatile and nutritious addition to any balanced diet.

