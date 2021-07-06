Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/GLENGOYNE World Chocolate Day 2021: Ever tried chocolate with your whisky and rum?

Whisky, rum, and chocolate are some of the most delectable flavours on the planet, and they're perfect to go with each other. Pairing chocolate with whiskey or rum is an interesting combination, since it arouses all your senses. To get the most out of whisky, take a sip first and let the flavour deliquesce in your mouth, then take a little piece of chocolate and allow it to gently melt on your tongue, enabling the tastes of the whisky to mingle. Doesn't it sound delicious?

The best side dish to have while drinking rum is to have dark chocolate. The darker the chocolate, the better the whole experience is. Chocolate gives a new layer of depth and intensity to the rum that is irresistible. On this World Chocolate Day, here is a compiled a list of the top whiskies and rums to pair with your chocolates:

Toasted Coconut Dark Chocolate with Bootz Dark Jamaica Rum

Bootz Dark Jamaica Rum is rich and incredibly complex, with notes of espresso, tropical fruit and Dark Caramel, this concoction makes you want to lay back and enjoy every sip of it. Are you familiar with the coconut and chocolate bar taste that still lingers on your tongue? Toasted coconut brings out the nutty flavours adding a slightly crispier texture and the chocolate balances them perfectly. Now imagine that with some sweet and complex flavour of Rum. When coconut chocolate and Rum combine, it really is magical.

Sea Salt Dark Chocolate with The Macallan Sherry Oak 12 years old Single Malt

The Macallan Sherry Oak 12 years old. When matured exclusively in Oloroso sherry seasoned oak casks from Jerez, Spain, the rich, fruity and full-bodied 'new make' spirit is transformed into a classic single malt. Once filled, the maturing spirit remains undisturbed in the same casks for 12 years and is brought together in this rich and complex whisky characterised by spice and dried fruit and a natural rich golden colour. A dash of Sea Salt to intensify the flavours of the lingering bitterness of dark chocolate with the underlying sweetness of whisky can take you a long way. The Macallan Sherry Oak 12 years old will go perfectly with your delicious sea salt dark chocolates; it's all about the contrast!.

Orange Dark Chocolate with The Macallan Triple Cask Matured 12 Years Old Single Malt

The Macallan Triple Cask Matured 12 Years Old is aged in three casks: European and American sherry seasoned oak casks, as well as American ex-bourbon oak casks. This sophisticated blend of oak barrels produces a smooth and delicate character with notes of citrus fruits, vanilla, and fresh oak.

Orange Dark Chocolate evokes that simply refreshing smell of springtime and balances the bitterness of the chocolate. The lingering taste of whisky mingled with the sweet orange chocolate will have you coming back for more.

Hazelnut Milk chocolate with Cutty Sark Scotch Whisky

When drinking premium malt Scotch, you'll frequently be interacting with the Whisky's deeper flavours. Cutty Sark includes some of Scotland's best single malts and is a well-known scotch whisky across the globe. The Clean; balanced and lively taste with vanilla and citrus fruits flavours of the Whisky and the mutual creaminess of Chocolate and Hazelnut creates an unparalleled velvety experience. Neither the milk chocolate nor the whisky will overpower each other and the fruit and nut flavours combine to make an irresistible, elegant pairing.

Caramel Chocolate with The Famous Grouse Scotch Whisky

The Famous Grouse is blended with the best ingredients to make a natural spirit, which is then aged in handmade barrels to give the exquisite flavour. The blended scotch whisky gives a bold flavour of dried fruit, soft spices (cinnamon/ginger) and a hint of oak. On the other hand, the rich, luxurious chocolate, filled with the buttery rich flavour of golden caramel and a warm gooey texture makes it the most delectable treat. When the two combine, they produce a whole variety of diverse flavours that can elevate any occasion.