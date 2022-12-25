Wedding Season: Take inspiration from Kamal Sood for drop-dead-gorgeous traditional outfits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAMALSOODOFFICIAL Wedding outfit idead

Wedding Season: Fashion is a form of expression, an art that allows you to feel empowered, creative and confident. Wearing India’s rich diversity and culture inspired by its art and fashion but with modern aesthetics is a dream come true for every bride. Not just the 'dulhaniya', the bridesmaids also dream of wearing something unique, royal and gorgeous on D-day. This wedding season, take inspiration from ace designer Kamal Sood as her outfits have an Indian touch with deep significance.

Wedding reception look

As they say, Black never goes out of style. This statement is true for the brides as well. Ditching the hues of red for the wedding reception ceremony, opt for an elegant black lehenga that turns heads. A little shimmer and lot of confidence will make this look stand out and be remembered for a long time.

For mehendi

The brides these days prefer to carry the Indian traditions on their outfits and this custom velvet ensemble in emerald green is one such pick. The Kurti and pants are embroidered with pearls, sequins and pure zardozi work; and paired with an organza dupatta, encrusted with handwork. It would look gorgeous for the mehendi ceremony.

Haldi ceremony

Kamal Sood's collection Rasm has some eye-catching pieces for the haldi ceremony. A ruffled crop top with a full skirt and matching dupatta will not only make the bride-to-be the center of attention but also the talk of the town.

For the D-Day

Ditch the red for this ice-silver lehenga on your wedding day. Heavily embroidered with sparkling mirror work, floral thread work and french knots, this lehenga is paired with a matching blouse and net dupatta with embellished borders. If you are not someone who wants to ditch the traditional bridal colors, the hues of pastel pink, magenta, red and burgundy also make a good choice. You can choose to have the lehenga border detailed with doli and baraat artwork.

Meanwhile, the creative fashion designer Kamal Sood will soon showcase her new collection in Mumbai portraying the city’s vibe through her aesthetic designs. The up-and-coming collection has been a dream project for Kamal and she is excited to showcase the spirit of Mumbai through fashion. Speaking about it, the designer said, "Mumbai is the city of dreams. A lively place where art, history and cinema hold great importance. With our new launch, I am sure that the fashionistas will be in for a treat.”

In addition to designing outfits for reality shows like Big Boss, many celebrities such as Govinda, Neha Kakkar, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Neeru Bajwa and Akriti Kakkar have been spotted in outfits designed by Kamal Sood.

Read More Lifestyle News